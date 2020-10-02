GREEN RIVER — Due to the fact that the State of Wyoming will be updating the technology in the courtroom, Judge Suzannah G. Robinson will limit the hearings that are set for the week of October 5-9. At this time, the only hearing that is set is the following:
Monday, Oct. 5:
— 9:00 a.m. - State v. Alexander Cave CR-20-91-G, Change of Plea
