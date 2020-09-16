Here is the updated public video hearing schedule for Judge Suzannah G. Robinson for Sept. 17-18, 2020:
Thursday, September 17:
10:00 a.m. - State v. Hulse CR-20-155 - Arraignment
11:00 a.m. - State v. Patterson CR-20-143 - Arraignment
1:00 p.m. - State v. Zumbrunnen CR-20-152 - Arraignment
2:00 p.m. - State v. Wakefield CR-20-150 - Arraignment
4:00 p.m. - State v. Shaw CR-20-136 - Arraignment
Friday, September 18:
9:00 a.m. - Mathews v. Swift C-17-534 – Final Hearing
10:00 a.m. - State v. Searle CR-20-128 - Arraignment
1:30 p.m. - State v. Kirsop CR-19-252 - Sentencing (argued)
