GREEN RIVER — A jury found Bradley Setzer not guilty of attempted murder following his trial in Sweetwater County District Court.
The jury returned with a verdict at about 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Not guilty verdicts were returned on three charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and attempted voluntary manslaughter. Setzer was found guilty of interference with a peace officer.
Setzer hugged his attorney when the verdict was announced. When county attorney Dan Erramouspe was asked about Setzer's bail for the resisting arrest conviction, Erramoupe replied that the time Setzer has already served would be sufficient.
