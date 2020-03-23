SWEETWATER COUNTY -- An 11-year-old died Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle accident.
Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, March 21, sheriff’s deputies, Rock Springs Police Department officers, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and local emergency medical service/fire personnel responded to a single-vehicle ATV crash located northwest of Baxter Road (County Road 43), east of Rock Springs.
A 2013 Honda TRX680 was traveling along a two-track road when, for unknown reasons, the ATV exited the roadway, lost control and overturned, according to a press release.
The ATV’s 11-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and was pinned under the vehicle for several minutes. Efforts to revive the juvenile on-scene were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced deceased.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said there are no further details available for public release at this time.
