ROCK SPRINGS — Law enforcement located a missing boy thanks to the help of a K-9.
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Rock Springs to assist the Rock Springs Police Department in locating a missing child.
The boy’s mother told police that her boy wandered out of the yard while playing with their dogs and was missing for about 20 minutes. She went on a search but could not find him. The mother added her son possibly suffers from developmental disabilities inhibiting his communication skills, according to a Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office press release.
Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies and RSPD officers began canvassing the neighborhood in vehicles and on foot. Around 6:25 p.m., Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell and K-9 Deputy Jara deployed from the residence to find the child. About 10 minutes later, after forcefully dragging Morrell down an alley near Thompson Street behind the child’s residence, Jara alerted everyone to a locked vehicle in the alleyway.
Morrell looked inside the vehicle’s window and found the boy curled up on the driver’s floorboard. With the help of RSPD Officer Jennifer Chick, officers quickly located the vehicle’s owner, opened the vehicle and rescued the boy. After a precautionary evaluation by emergency medical personnel on scene, the child was reunited with his mother.
Morrell is a nine-year-veteran of the Sheriff’O office who is team leader of its canine program and works as a field training officer. Serving since 2016, Jara is a 5-year-old female Belgian Malinois whose acquisition and continued service is made possible, in part, through the agency’s drug seizure fund.
“Deputy Morrell’s and Deputy Jara’s actions may have very well saved this child’s life," Sgt. Matt Bartolotta said in a letter commending Morrell and Jara. "Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Sweetwater County are lucky to have a duo like them.”
