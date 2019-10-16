GREEN RIVER – Dr. Alma Killpack announced that K-PACK Pharmacy will open its first location in Green River in January 2020. K-Pack Pharmacy will be a retail pharmacy with an emphasis on complete patient care.
Patients in the area will be able to fill prescriptions in a timely matter, along with access to other premium health and wellness products, according to a press release. Mail meds, drive-up window, and delivery services will also be available.
“The need for a second pharmacy in Green River existed, and we’re excited to be able to service our hometown,” the release states.
This new pharmacy location is meant to demonstrate Killpack’s commitment to delivering high-quality health care when and how patients need it in southwest Wyoming. Staff said the space will have an inviting home like feeling as “we look to make these communities part of the K-Pack family.” The pharmacy will be located on Upland Way across from Green River High School next door to Desert View Eye Care.
Dr. Killpack is a graduate of the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy. He has been a practicing pharmacist for more than 10 years. He is fluent in Spanish and welcomes those who are Spanish speaking.
“Patients who seek treatment through K-Pack pharmacy can expect the utmost professionalism from the K-Pack family,” the release states.
