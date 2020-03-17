ROCK SPRINGS – The Rocket Miner is maintaining a growing list of revised business hours, limitations, rescheduled events and cancellations related to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. We want to equip the public with the latest information so residents can better protect themselves and their neighbors.
CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS
Schools
-- Western Wyoming Community College’s Rock Springs campus and Green River Center are closed, with all in-person classes canceled, effective until March 29.
Upcoming events at Western that will be canceled or postponed because of the closure include the Career and Transfer Fair on March 25, Sweetwater County Concert Association performance by the Tony DeSare Trio on March 22, and the regular Rotary Club meetings. The Guns and Hoses event on March 28 has also been postponed, but the drawing for the raffle tickets will be on a live Facebook feed on the March 28.
-- Sweetwater Copunty School District No. 1 is closed with a tentative return date of Monday, April 6. Spring break had previously been scheduled for March 16-20.
-- Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is closed until at least Friday, April 3. During this period, all district activities and community use of buildings will be suspended as well.
Upcoming events that will be canceled or postponed because of the closure include the Singo Fundraiser on March 17 and the theater department’s production of “The Great Gatsby” opening on March 26.
City and Community
-- The Sweetwater County Commission decided that buildings no longer open to the public include the Sweetwater County Courthouse, Sweetwater County Historical Museum, Rock Springs and Green River road and bridge facilities, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office administration, Sweetwater County Detention Center, Eden Valley Community Center, and the Health and Human Services building in Rock Springs with the exception of essential public health services.
-- All Rock Springs city departments have canceled events which may see gatherings of 15 people or more until March 31 or until further notice. This includes events in city facilities including City Hall, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, Rock Springs Civic Center, Rock Springs Young at Heart and facilities managed by Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency including the Bunning Hall at the Freight Station and Broadway Theater.
At the Family Recreation Center and Civic Center, all classes are canceled including all swimming lessons, all instructor-led classes (Silver Sneakers, Yoga, Aquatic Classes, Zumba, HIIT, Pound, etc), and youth programs (squirts soccer and Strider). All scheduled birthday parties scheduled through March 31 will be canceled, any scheduled outside organized groups using the facility will be canceled, and no more than 15 people will be allowed to gather in any one area including the gym, climbing wall, pool or weight rooms.
Events at the Broadway Theater that have been canceled or postponed include the Calan Concert on March 20, the Utah Shakespeare Festival's “Romeo and Juliet” on April 1, the Actors’ Mission production of “The Waverly Gallery” opening on March 26, and the Western Bear Foundation Fundraising Event on March 21.
"At this time, we're not sure if the John Denver tribute performance (on April 11) will be canceled. It's too soon to tell but we plan on keeping our patrons informed as the date gets closer. As always we appreciate the support we receive from our community and look forward to providing entertainment at our local theater in the near future,” Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain told the Rocket Miner.
-- All Green River city buildings have been closed to the public until further notice.
This includes the Green River Recreation Center, where all recreation programs have been canceled including swim lessons, leisure programs, youth sports, classes and birthday parties. Staff will be contacting program participants and patrons in the coming weeks regarding credits/refunds and extension of passes.
-- The Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn on March 18 has been canceled.
-- All Sweetwater County Library System facilities, including the Community Fine Arts Center, are closed until further notice. All library programs and events will be canceled for the duration of this closure as well as all community meetings in all facilities.
-- The Sweetwater Events Complex will be closed to the public March 18 through March 21. All public events have been canceled through the end of March.
-- The Golden Hour Senior Center is closed to patrons but open for home delivered meals and drive through meals.
-- The Sage View Care Center is closed to all nonessential visitors. Only those whose family are near the end of life are permitted to visit.
-- The Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa is closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future.
Other events that have been canceled
-- Alex Myers’s “Continental Divide” book tour on March 18.
-- YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Bowls of Caring event on March 26.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
-- Visitation is restricted. See www.sweetwatermemorial.com/coronavirus-covid-19-/ for details.
-- The monthly Basic Life Support/CPR class also has been canceled until further notice.
-- Several community meetings that are scheduled at the hospital weekly and monthly have been canceled until further notice. If you are a member of Kiwanis Club or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Enterprise Committee, check with your group leader for information on when and where those meetings are being hosted.
-- The Good Grief Café monthly gathering also will not be meeting at the hospital.
STILL OPEN, BUT UNDER RESTRICTIONS
-- At Deer Trail Assisted Living, immediate family is allowed to visit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. All visitors should enter through the front door, where they will have their temperature taken and answer follow-up questions as needed.
Those who would like to make additions to the list such as additional restrictions, closures or schedule changes can email them to editor@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.