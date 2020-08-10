GREEN RIVER – Four homes in Green River were briefly evacuated Monday due to a gas leak.
Construction workers on Knotty Pine clipped a 2-inch gas line, causing a leak Monday afternoon. Four homes were evacuated for a short time but people have since been allowed back in their homes.
The Green River Fire Department along with Dominion Energy responded, and the gas has been shut off, according to a press release.
Officials say several homes on Reynolds will be affected by the shutoff and a time frame has not been set as to when gas will be restored. There were no injuries reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.