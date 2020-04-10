ROCK SPRINGS — Access to the Outpatient Laboratory services at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is no longer available through the Emergency Room.
Outpatient Medical Laboratory services such as blood draws have temporarily moved, according to a press release.
The outpatient lab is housed in the MHSC Foundation offices. The new location has a separate entrance between the hospital’s main door and the Specialty Clinics. It offers easy access and has ample parking, including several handicapped accessible spaces. Follow the directional signs when you drive into the MHSC parking lots.
The laboratory continues to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. It is staffed to meet all of your needs, including full admission services. The same services you’ve received in the past will be offered, such as blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests.
For more information, please call the lab at 307-352-8360.
Wellness screenings continue to be available every Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome.
