UPDATE 8:25 p.m.: Rock Springs teen Geno Scavone, was located unharmed and without incident at about 7:30 p.m. Monday by White Mountain Mall.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating 13-year-old Geno Scavone of Rock Springs.
This is the second time Scavone has runaway in the last couple of days. He was originally reported to deputies as a runaway Sunday morning after leaving his home some time Saturday night. Deputies successfully located Scavone unharmed later Sunday evening near Sweetwater County Events Complex.
On Monday afternoon, Scavone was believed to run away again. He was last seen at his residence on the 400 block of Mesa Drive, north of Rock Springs, at around 1 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
Scavone is described as a white male who is five-foot, one-inch tall, weighing around 85 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Monday afternoon wearing red shorts, and is known to frequent the White Mountain area.
While foul play is not suspected at this time, Scavone is reported to have a history of mental illness and/or behavioral issues, and it is uncertain whether or not he may potentially pose an immediate threat to himself, the release states.
Anyone with information on Scavone’s can contact the Sheriff’s Office via Sweetwater Combined Communications Center at 307-875-1400 or 307-362-6575.
