Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty and the Wyoming Interfaith Network will be hosting an online forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 about efforts to repeal the death penalty in the state.
The forum will feature Green River resident Christal Martin and Representative Jared Olsen of Cheyenne. Martin will share her story of having lost two family members to murder and why she is opposed to the death penalty. Olsen will discuss the legislative effort to repeal Wyoming’s death penalty and explain why a growing number of state legislators are turning against capital punishment.
Hosts for the online forum will include Jordan Bishop, executive director of the Wyoming Interfaith Network and Kylie Taylor, state coordinator of Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty.
People interested in attending the online forum can register at the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItduispzgtG9TkuULNEEuomi4z_7P6Ta8y.
For more information contact Jon Crane at 203-982-4575 or email joncrane@criticalpr.com.
Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty is a nationwide group of conservatives questioning whether capital punishment is consistent with conservative principles and values due to the system’s inefficiency, inequity, and inaccuracy. Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty is a project of Equal Justice USA, a national, non-partisan, grassroots organization working transform the justice system by promoting responses to violence that break cycles of trauma. To learn more, go to www.conservativesconcerned.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.