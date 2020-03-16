SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System announced that all county libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center are closed Monday, March 16.
The closure is designed to allow staff the time to determine the best ways to provide library services to the community during the current health crisis. An update about future closures is expected to be posted Monday evening.
Library patrons are encouraged to check out and enjoy the library system's digital content during the closure. It is available at sweetwaterlibraries.com/ebooks.
