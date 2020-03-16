SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System announced Monday night that all county libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center are closed until further notice.
After closing all day Monday, March 16, to determine future steps, the library system decided that due to concerns over COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of the community, the Sweetwater County Library System will close all facilities including the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC), effective immediately. All library programs and events will be canceled for the duration of this closure as well as all community meetings in all facilities, according to a Sweetwater County Library Board statement.
The statement noted that fortunately, the library does not assess fines on any materials, and a wide variety of library services are available online. The library system will also continue to provide public WiFi 24/7 outside all locations. If you wish to return your materials during this closure, you can utilize the outside book drops.
The library board added that these circumstances are difficult for everyone in our community, and they appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this together.
