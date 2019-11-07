ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Life Skills are the Volunteers of the Month for October.
Locals and visitors have seen the individuals from Life Skills complete many tasks in downtown Rock Springs such as taking the garbage out from several areas, unloading and loading merchandise during events, sweeping around buildings, cleaning windows and planting the Main Street Market signs around the community. They were especially helpful during the 2019 Blues and Brews in Bunning Park, according to a press release.
Life Skills is a community rehab provider in Rock Springs. Its focus is on individual development and personal care. They help men and women lead lives that reflect quality, value, self-worth and achievement.
The volunteers from Life Skills look forward to new tasks. Some volunteers agree that they do it “to make a difference in the world and helping those who need it.” Other volunteers have said, “volunteering helps us find ways to show compassion and kindness toward others.”
