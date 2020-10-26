GREEN RIVER — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Middle School has decided to cancel its annual Veteran's Day program.
Also, due to social distancing and safety concerns for students, the school decided not to create any new signs this year to recognize local veterans along Uinta Drive.
These decisions were not easy to make, according to a press release from the school. The safety of veterans and students was first and foremost on the minds of school personnel, the release said. The school does not have the space to ensure the safety of those who would attend this year.
Knowing the Veteran's Day event is highly anticipated each year, school personnel expressed regret for the decision and said they are working to ensure that future Veteran’s Day programs are safe for everyone. They extended their thanks and appreciation for all that local veterans have done for our country and community.
