ROCK SPRINGS -- The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) invites local clients, providers and residents to share thoughts and ideas on health-related issues and needs during structured listening sessions planned for Rock Springs and Evanston.
-- The Rock Springs event will be Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Ferrero Room at the Rock Springs Public Library, which is located at 400 C St.
-- The Evanston event will be Sept. 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Uinta County Library, which is located at 701 Main St.
"These sessions are opportunities for us to hear from our department's clients, local healthcare providers and community members about health-related issues," said Michael Ceballos, WDH director.
"We want to know what's working and what could be improved. A better understanding of local perspectives helps us make the most of our available resources," he said.
The department expects to schedule similar sessions in other Wyoming communities over the coming months.
Local residents who may be especially interested in attending include:
-- Clients of WDH programs
-- Local area health care providers
-- Community coalition members
-- Anyone interested in Wyoming health care issues
For residents not able to attend a listening session, an online opportunity for comment is available at healthcommunityvisits.wyo.gov.
More information about WDH and its programs can be found at https://health.wyo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.