ROCK SPRINGS -- By working in conjunction with local authorities and following guidelines to limit any spread of the coronavirus, local churches in Rock Springs were given permission to host drive-in services for Easter.
 
While there was less personal interaction than a normal service and no bathroom breaks were allowed, the churches still provided the fundamentals of worship, positive exhortation and Biblical teaching. Attendees had the opportunity to connect and celebrate Resurrection Sunday -- through song, personal meditation, "honk-elujahs" and offerings.

