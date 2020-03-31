SWEETWATER COUNTY — The two cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County are likely tied to cases in Natrona County, and more than 50 area residents are in quarantine or are self-isolating.
Contract tracing on the two confirmed positive cases in Sweetwater County indicates that the patients’ infections are likely tied to one of the two original epidemiological clusters previously identified out of Natrona County, according to Tuesday's daily briefing by the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center.
As a result of the two confirmed positive cases in Sweetwater County, local health officials have now identified more than 50 people throughout the county who are either symptomatic and in quarantine pending official test results or who are not ill but are proactively and voluntarily self-isolating as a precaution.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported across 15 of Wyoming’s 23 counties, including: Albany – 1; Campbell – 2; Carbon – 3; Converse - 1; Fremont – 25; Goshen – 1; Johnson – 7; Laramie – 22; Natrona – 12; Park – 1; Sheridan – 10; Sweetwater – 2; and, Teton – 20. Of the 109 positive cases, the state reports that 26 patients have recovered. No COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming have been reported.
By order of the State Health Preparedness and Response Manager, effective Tuesday, any medical facilities that continue to conduct any elective procedures or surgeries will no longer be eligible to receive any federal, state or local PPE resources from the Strategic National Stockpile as these resources are now exclusively and strictly reserved for COVID-19 related response actions.
ILLNESS GUIDELINES
Tuesday's briefing included guidelines for those who are sick.
People who have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 but who are not being tested due to testing supply shortages and are recovering at home should, at the direction of their care provider, isolate themselves until at least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery, which is defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (i.e., cough and shortness of breath) and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Household contacts of these patients should, in consultation with their care provider, limit their public activities as much as possible for 14 days after incorporating precautions in the home, to monitor for symptoms and to isolate themselves should symptoms develop. If household contacts are required to go to work, they should, at the direction of their care provider, monitor their symptom at least daily and leave work immediately if symptoms develop.
Individuals who are tested for COVID-19 and are not hospitalized with symptoms should, in consultation with their care provider, self-isolate until test results are obtained. Wyoming Department of Health or Sweetwater County Public Health officials will then contact patients with confirmed COVID-19 to conduct an interview, identify close contacts and provide isolation recommendations.
Those who have COVID-19 but are not hospitalized are instructed to isolate themselves in a private residence until at least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery, which again is defined as the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (i.e., cough and shortness of breath), and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Household and close contacts of symptomatic patients identified by state and local public health officials must strictly quarantine themselves for 14 days since last contact with the symptomatic patient or 14 days after incorporating precautions within the home.
