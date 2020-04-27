SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center announced today in a press release that they have expanded local testing efforts for the COVID-19 virus.
"There are two critical components to testing for the COVID-19 virus: nasal swabs and transport media," said Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger.
She continued, "Transport media is a medical term for the chemical solution needed to store collected specimens and transport them to the lab for testing."
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; patients who did not fall into one of these categories were forced to turn to a private lab for testing. On Thursday, April 23, the state lifted these restrictions.
County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said, “When we encountered our first documented positive cases here in Wyoming, there was a nationwide shortage of transport media. In coordination with state health officials, county public health now has a healthy supply of testing materials including transport media, which we have distributed to Sweetwater Memorial and Castle Rock,” Stachon continued.
"As long as a state test kit is used, it is now possible for anyone who is feeling ill, not just those with a fever, cough or shortness of breath, to consult their primary care provider who can then order a diagnostic test at no cost to the patient in order to determine whether they are suffering from Covid,” she said.
County health authorities over the weekend also learned that antibody testing is now readily available through ARUP Laboratories, which has a medical lab in Salt Lake City.
Whereas generally diagnostic tests are designed to directly detect who is infected with a disease, antibody tests are generally used to identify who has already been infected. In the case of COVID-19, a negative antibody test is most useful in identifying those who have not been exposed to the disease, but it remains unclear among the medical community at large if those who test positive for the antibody may be immune from reinfection or how long any possible immunity might last, if at all.
According to Lionberger, while testing is a tool, not a panacea, and no test is perfect, the availability of both diagnostic and antibody testing is an important piece in beginning to understand the true prevalence and spread of this disease in our community.
“While there is a minimal cost associated with these antibody tests, we encourage anyone who is interested in getting tested for COVID-19 antibodies to consult their primary care provider,” she said.
The Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Center also reports that at the time of this release, there are 10 lab-confirmed positive cases and 7 probable cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.
Of these 17 total cases, 2 remain active while 10 lab-confirmed positive and 5 probable patients have now recovered. All remaining active patients are in self-isolation in fair to good condition with mild symptoms treatable from home.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed positive cases who also present symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
A patient is considered fully recovered "when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms (i.e., cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared," according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
County public health officials caution that the low reported numbers are deceiving, even with the addition of probable cases. Sweetwater County health officers Dr. Jean Stachon said that any apparent decrease in the rate of new infections more likely represents a lack of widespread testing than an accurate reflection of the spread of the disease in our community.
To date, no local patients have been hospitalized. While there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Sweetwater County, 7 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 patients have now died from complications due to the virus in the state.
Sweetwater Memorial today reported that they have collected 602 COVID-19 tests with 581 returned negative, 9 positive and 12 pending results. One of these positives is not reflected in County totals as the patient is from out-of-state and does not reside here. The hospital has also collected a total of 22 antibody tests with 21 returned negative, 1 positive and 0 pending results.
Castle Rock today reported that they have collected 94 COVID-19 tests with 92 returned negative, 2 positive and 0 pending results.
