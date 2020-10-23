ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) Engine-463 has deployed to Colorado to help with the extremely active fire season in the area, according to a press release.
On Saturday Oct. 17, E-463 deployed to the East Troublesome Creek Fire near Grandby, Colorado. Crew members include Engine Boss Captain Justin Bryant, Engine Boss Trainee Captain Jason Cristanelli, and Firefighter Stuart Burnham from the RSFD and Firefighter Josh Baker from Sweetwater County Fire Department.
The East Troublesome Creek Fire started on Oct. 14 and exploded this past week, consuming over 9 square miles per hour. Between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, the fire grew by more than 150,000 acres, forcing the evacuation of Estes Park and Grand Lake residents, with pre-evacuation notices issued in most parts of Grand County, Colorado.
The fire is now the second largest fire in Colorado history.
