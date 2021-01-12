ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Commission will meet with officials from county municipalities on Wednesday evening to discuss services that could be coordinated in the county.
The special meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Rock Springs City Council Chambers. According to the agenda released by the commission, the purpose of the meeting is to identify, discuss and deliberate public business that is "mutually relevant to or may be coordinated with" the governing bodies of Sweetwater County, the city of Green River, the city of Rock Springs, the town of Bairoil, the town of Granger, the town of Superior, and the town of Wamsutter.
Topics to be discussed include: ambulance, special purpose (6th penny) tax, joint communications, joint airport, joint telecom, centralized inventory, solid waste, fire protection, police protection, recreation, animal control, recycling, and water/sewer. Plans will also be made for another meeting.
The meeting will be broadcast on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.