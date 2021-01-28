GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County leaders will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 3, to continue discussions about consolidating certain services and efforts in order to save money and improve efficiency during tough economic times.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting will take place in County Commission chambers and be broadcast live on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube channel. Commissioners will meet with representatives from Green River, Rock Springs, Superior, Bairoil, Granger and Wamsutter for the second time to work toward partnerships in "mutually relevant" areas.
The plan is to form committees with representatives from each government entity in order to address individual topics or services. On Feb. 3, appointments are scheduled to be finalized for three areas chosen as priorities: ambulance service, the special purpose tax, and centralized inventory. Committee roles will be discussed.
The agenda includes a review of joint powers boards including joint communications, telecom, and airport. Other topics that could be discussed are solid waste/recycling, animal control, water/sewer, fire, police, recreation, and possible duplication of services. The complete agenda is available with this story at rocketminer.com.
