ROCK SPRINGS – New Studio Photography and Framing is under new ownership. Local photographer RJ Pieper and partner, Angela Thatcher, have purchased and will now manage the downtown Rock Springs business.
Previous owner Diane Butler retired after 42 years of working in photography.
“It has been a wonderful 42 years at New Studio and an honor to keep its legacy alive. I wish RJ and Angela good luck in their endeavors and hope they will be successful stewards in the next chapter of the studio’s history,” Butler said.
Pieper has more than a decade of experience in his portfolio and is one of only two Certified Professional Photographers in Sweetwater County. He is looking forward to integrating his current business, Sweetwater Photography, into New Studio, according to a press release.
“This year marks the 100th anniversary of New Studio. Few businesses reach that benchmark, and I think it’s a real testament to the great service the previous owners have provided this community over the last 10 decades. I’m excited to carry on that tradition of quality service and expertise into the future,” Pieper said.
Charles August opened New Studio in 1919. The August family operated the business until being purchased in 1976 by Bud Tebedo, who hired Butler in 1977. Butler along with her sister Susan purchased the business in 1994. Butler became a sole proprietor in 2000.
Prior to 2015, New Studio maintained a vast collection of historical images of the area. That collection is now housed at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.
New Studio is a full-service photography business providing portraits, commercial and business imaging, custom framing, and other services in southwest Wyoming. It is located at 420 S. Main St. in Rock Springs and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
To schedule a booking or for more information, call 307-362-3943 or visit www.facebook.com/newstudiophotography. Walk-ins are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.