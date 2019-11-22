ROCK SPRINGS — Gov. Mark Gordon released a proposed budget for the 2021-22 biennium on Monday which includes taking $105 million from Wyoming’s rainy-day fund for local government spending and $161 million from the fund to go to K-12 education, which is facing an estimated $250 million shortfall. Local leaders shared their reactions to the governor’s proposals.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the governor is making the right decision with his proposal to direct $105 million from the rainy-day fund for local governments.
He said priorities at the next legislative session should be returning the lost revenue from the food tax which was promised and never done and returning the county consensus revenue that was removed. The mayor added legislators should “provide the vehicle for local communities to generate revenue and to share the wealth where possible to enable our communities to build a strong foundation.”
“My advice to our residents is to get to know the budget and what we are dealing with and understand we do have sincere and capable people managing city government in a responsible fashion,” Kaumo said. “Be part of the process and communicate with your councilors of needs and recommendations which allow us to plan responsibly and in the best interests of our residents.”
PROMOTING ECONOMIC GROWTH
Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said he is glad to see the Governor’s support of Western Wyoming Community College’s nursing facility.
“Support for local governments remains flat, at $105 million which, given the dismal revenue outlook, is expected,” he said.
He said his legislative priorities include establishing a mechanism for promoting inventions and technology.
“The key driver of economic growth is ideas, much more than infrastructure projects. Wyoming lags in patent filings per capita compared to other states. I will sponsor a ‘Promotion of Inventions Act’ in the 2020 session,” Stith said.
“I broadly support the governor’s vision to refresh the Wyoming Business Council and to find innovative ways to deal with the expected broad structural changes in Wyoming’s economy.”
EDUCATION CHALLENGES
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern said Wyoming’s school finance system, known as the School Foundation Program (SFP), is utilizing $161 million from the rainy-day fund to balance the governor’s budget.
“The district supports this because it assists with having a stable funding model and includes $38 million state-wide for an external cost adjustment (ECA) over the biennium,” she said. “The ECA is critical to the funding model and allows districts across the state to keep up with inflation factors including salaries, supplies and materials, and utilities. An ECA is intended to keep up with the effects of inflation and to provide services in each of these areas.”
The superintendent said the governor’s budget proposal is a component in the budgeting process for the state. With the budget session scheduled to begin in February, the district will not know the outcomes until the legislative session completes in March.
“The district has been dealing with the nationwide shortage of teachers. On the first day of this school year, Sweetwater No. 1 welcomed students with 25 vacant teaching positions. Positions included special education (resource room, self-contained, social workers, school psychologists, and speech and language pathologists), secondary math, secondary English, secondary science, secondary social studies, music, career and technical education, library/media, and art,” she said.
McGovern said the district closed 10 of these positions, hired 15 long-term substitutes to fill the remaining vacancies and is grateful for the substitutes who are retirees or those involved in teacher preparation programs.
Providing a quality education in Wyoming requires high quality staff to provide the basket of goods, McGovern said.
“Staff salaries were frozen in 2016-2017, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019. To help with recruiting efforts, the base salary was raised to $50,155 for the 2019-2020 school year. Within a few weeks of raising our base, several districts in a neighboring state raised their base to over $50,000, which makes it extremely difficult to recruit in surrounding states. The district appreciates the efforts from the University of Wyoming. We recruit their graduates and support student teacher programs to help fill the high demand of open teaching positions not only in Sweetwater County but across the state,” the superintendent said.
McGovern said as they go into the 2020-2021 recruiting season, they are “deeply concerned” about the number of open positions from the current year and future years. She said cost and market pressures are heavy, continue to hit home, and are expected to continue.
She also noted funding impacts school safety and security, which she called an integral part of a positive learning climate and culture.
“In the final report of the Federal Commission on School Safety & Security, school violence and prevention programs state that a collaborative relationship must exist among schools, mental health, and law enforcement as essential components for emergency and crisis training. Yet, school resource officers (SROs) are not funded in the School Foundation Program despite the reoccurring research findings and recommendations necessary to keep students and staff safe. Social work and counseling are the top related services within the district, yet elementary counselors are not funded in the School Foundation Program,” she said.
Sweetwater No. 1 supports legislation to lift the special education funding cap and an external cost adjustment, according to McGovern, who also thanked local legislators for their many years of support and advocacy of education in the state and Sweetwater County.
GREEN RIVER PERSPECTIVES
Green River Mayor Pete Rust said he had expected more money to go to local governments in Wyoming.
“As recently as I believe the week before the governor came out with his budget I had heard he was going to ask for approximately $125 million for the direct distribution funding for cities, which would have been highly desirable given that the $105 million is the same amount we have received,” he said. “I believe for the past four years and obviously prices/costs have not stayed constant for that period but rather virtually all sources of revenue have declined each of those four years and costs increased so adjustment up would have been nice.”
He noted the Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ recommendations to the governor and Legislature has been to “secure at least $105 million appropriation that we have been receiving for cities, towns and counties until other adequate funding options are in place.” He said problems have resulted as the funding has not been enough over the last four years.
Rust said it’s extremely important that residents realize that Wyoming’s cities and towns have the “least local fiscal authority and the highest reliance upon state resources among the 50 states, creating a reliance on the state for funding which is not adequate to meet our needs for providing the needed service and quality of life our citizens deserve.”
He said while he’s glad there were no further cuts to local government funding, he is disappointed at the lack of action to fund them adequately or provide them with tools to generate revenue locally. Mayor Rust said the inadequate funding has impacted city services.
“The decline in revenue for the past several years has caused us to reduce seasonals and cut back services in several areas in addition to not replacing a number of staff when they have retired or moved on for personal reasons,” he said. “The city staff have done and will continue to do an amazing job of managing the cities services with less revenue, but inevitably the longer this continues the more serious will be the decline in services and the deterioration in all of our resources resulting in a definite quality of life decline.”
Rust believes local legislators are aware of their predicament.
“Despite the serious decline in revenue we all are facing, Wyoming is still in a relatively good financial situation, and if we are to diversify and compete, we cannot have our communities deteriorating at a time in which we need to be ‘more’ competitive,” he said.
He thinks the solution is a multifaceted approach, which includes providing communities with ways to generate revenue locally as well as adequately funding communities and the state agencies that provide grants and loans.
“If that takes providing additional monies through for instance the ‘rainy-day account’ which the state has in savings while still maintaining a substantial balance of the state’s savings for future deficits, it seems to me the most logical path to put us in a position to compete with other communities for new business opportunities so we are able to maintain and enhance the lifestyles which we desire,” he said.
— Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the $105 million direct distribution is consistent with what the governor and his predecessor have allocated for the cities.
“There is a very complex model that allocates these funds to the 99 municipalities. Our number comes to about $788,000 per year (distributed in two parts). While we always continue to push for more, they have been able to continue with this amount. This total is approximately 7-8% of what we receive in sales tax revenue, so it is pretty important to us,” he said.
Clevenger added if they did not get this funding, it would put pressure on some of the services and programs they provide, though the city has been budgeting to be able to take such an impact.
“Without the direct distribution funds, the issue would then become more of what other programs or services would need to be reviewed in order to meet budgets. Funding for capital construction improvements such as roads, or maintenance items such as buildings, would be even more limited. This just exemplifies the need for other funding mechanisms to municipalities so they can count on consistent revenues to run and manage themselves and the need for items such as the 6th penny (tax),” he said.
His advice for legislators representing local residents is to look at municipalities independently and not as a whole.
“Every one of them have different needs based on their size, existence, populations, facilities, tourism, businesses, etc ... . Where one town may have infrastructure issues such as water and wastewater, others have road issues. Funding for expensive capital improvements is very difficult depending on their current tax structure based on the issues listed. Needs for its citizens can be different from quality-of-life issues to safety or welfare issues,” he said.
For example, Clevenger observed that Green River has one of the largest wastewater lagoon systems in the country, and it has been at the end of its life for decades.
“We are finally moving forward with a new mechanical plant that is being funded through our rates. However, there are smaller towns in the same position, but they can’t afford to put in a new system on an affordable rate structure,” he said.
Green River’s sixth penny tax projects, when approved in the past, have been used for infrastructure and quality-of-life issues because we don’t have a consistent revenue source that allows for these items that are above and beyond what we currently provide, according to Clevenger.
“We need the 6th penny to help maintain and supplement basic capital improvements. We have been through four-five years of cuts, and this past year was the first where we saw it turn more toward the positive, but we are still far below the revenues that we used to receive. We need to find other stable revenue models to meet the needs we feel are important to our residents, and these needs are different among all the municipalities,” he said.
ABOUT THE 2020 LEGISLATIVE SESSION
The 2020 budget session will begin on the second Monday in February, Feb. 10. It generally lasts 20 days. Due to 2020 being a budget session, except for the budget bill, all other legislation will require a two-thirds vote from the House or Senate to be introduced.
