ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division came to Rock Springs on Thursday to give area residents the opportunity to help set priorities for the state health improvement plan (SHIP).
Attendees heard more about SHIP and then cast their votes for the top issues that need to be addressed in categories including youth and young adult deaths; injury; drugs and alcohol; mental health; chronic disease and conditions; and access to care.
Representatives from local agencies such as Rock Springs Young at Heart, Community Nursing, YWCA, Sweetwater County Child Development Center, Sweetwater County Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC), private health care businesses and others attended the meeting at the White Mountain Library. It was one of a series of statewide listening sessions during September and October.
“Last year, we completed what’s known as a ‘state health assessment’ process for Wyoming,” said Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division senior administrator with the department.
“Our next step is setting priorities to help guide our state health improvement efforts for the next five years.”
Pyle described a state health improvement plan as a data-driven road map for partners to actively work together to improve population health.
For each of the six categories, attendees learned about statewide health findings in subgroups such as child deaths, suicide and violent crime including information on rates, causes/risk factors, how Wyoming fares compared to the rest of the United States, state trends and those impacted.
Those present at the meeting then cast their votes for priorities to concentrate on in each category as well as the two main categories that are the most important to address. Mental health received the most overall votes, followed respectively by youth and young adult deaths; access to care; injury; drugs and alcohol; and chronic disease and conditions.
Here are the top priorities voted on in each category at the Rock Springs meeting:
-- Mental health: Youth depression
-- Youth and young adult deaths: Adolescent/young adult deaths (12-24 years)
-- Access to Care: No health insurance
-- Injury: Suicide
-- Drugs and alcohol: Alcohol-impaired driving deaths
-- Chronic disease and conditions: Obesity
Once votes are gathered from all meetings statewide, the Public Health Division will select priorities using data, criteria and the shared decision-making process before developing the state health improvement plan.
