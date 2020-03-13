SWEETWATER COUNTY — Long-term care facilities in Green River and Rock Springs have restricted visitation and taken other steps to protect their residents and patients from exposure to coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa Assisted Living hosted a family meeting Thursday at the Castle Rock ambulance building to discuss coronavirus prevention.
Executive Director Bobbi Jo Drozd told the more than 50 people gathered that she met the day before with Dr. Jean Stachon, Sweetwater County health officer. She has also had discussions with hospital personnel. Drozd noted that people older than 65 are among those at greatest risk, and there is an exponential increase in the chance of respiratory distress and fatality as a person's age goes up from there.
Mission staff members are implementing steps at both the rehabilitation center and the assisted living portion of the building to do their best to keep residents and their families safe. Visitation will be allowed but limited until further notice. Visiting hours will be from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Those who come during visiting hours will be screened at the door. This will include questions about travel and any symptoms of illness. Drozd said one person or two at the most should visit at one time. Visitors should only be family from the local area and not those traveling in from anywhere else. Local residents who have traveled should not visit for 14 days.
Other recommendations for visits include: wash hands upon entering the building and then sanitize; refrain from physical touch; limit movement around the building; and only enter and exit through the front door. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed to visit, and pets are prohibited for the time being.
Drozd said that visitation allowances could change at any time. Doors will likely be closed to visitors if there are any COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County, surrounding counties or in the Manila, Utah, area. She pointed to the fact that there were 26 deaths in a Washington state nursing home after only one visitor came in with the virus.
At Mission, employees will be screened each day and receive additional education on infection control. Activities at the center will be limited but not entirely discontinued at the present time, although outside groups will not be allowed to come in. Vendors will also be screened, and packages will not be opened near residents.
DEER TRAIL ASSISTED LIVING
At Deer Trail Assisted Living, immediate family is allowed to visit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. All visitors should enter through the front door, where they will have their temperature taken and answer follow-up questions as needed. People with temperature readings of 100.4 degrees F or greater will not be allowed to enter. Residents' temperatures will also be taken daily and monitored. All those entering the facility will be screened including staff and any vendors, delivery personnel, or service providers.
All outside group events at Deer Trail have been canceled. This includes musical groups, card and game groups, PEO, community bingo, etc., until March 27. The date will be continually evaluated and will likely change.
SAGE VIEW CARE CENTER
Sage View Care Center staff is also asking individuals from the outside community, including family, friends, and others, to refrain from visiting for the foreseeable future, according to its Facebook page.
Visits are allowed during preferred visiting times: 10-11 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. All staff, residents, vendors, and other visitors will be screened upon entry. Staff is asking that all visits take place in the resident’s room and not in common areas such as dining rooms and lobbies.
Sage View has iPads available that can be used to FaceTime with residents and patients in the center. They are also working on adding Skype to have additional ways for video calling into the center.
