GREEN RIVER — Rock Springs resident Garrett Maheu, 29, entered a change of plea to charges related to a vehicle theft and police chase on Oct. 29, 2019.
Maheu appeared in a video hearing before Judge Suzannah Robinson on Wednesday afternoon in Sweetwater County District Court. He pleaded guilty to one felony count each of theft and destruction of property as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. As part of a plea agreement, additional charges will be dismissed.
Originally, Maheu had pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in District Court on Jan. 8, 2020. He remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center and will be sentenced at a later date.
Rock Springs police officers responded to 1577 Dewar Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019. When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, which was located at Walmart, Maheu fled the scene.
During Wednesday's hearing, Maheu told the judge that he was walking that night near Jimmy John's in Rock Springs when he got in and stole a Volkswagen that he noticed was unlocked and running.
Maheu said he got into a chase with law enforcement when he noticed a police officer behind him in the Walmart parking lot. The chase ended when Maheu crashed into another vehicle. He said that at the time he was under the influence of both methamphetamine and alcohol to a degree that he could not drive safely.
(0) comments
