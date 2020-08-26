GREEN RIVER — Rock Springs resident Garrett Maheu, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to five to ten years in prison for charges related to a vehicle theft and police chase on Oct. 29, 2019.
Maheu, 29, attended a video sentencing hearing before Judge Suzannah Robinson on Wednesday afternoon in Sweetwater County District Court.
As part of a plea agreement, Maheu pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to one felony count each of theft and destruction of property as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. He was not sentenced at the hearing in order to be given time to read and review a presentence investigation report.
Before sentencing, Maheu told the judge that he takes accountability for his actions and understands that he has to pay for what he did. He asked Judge Robinson to accept the plea agreement.
For the felony count of theft of a vehicle, Maheu was sentenced to five to ten years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Robinson said probation was not appropriate in the case due to prior felony convictions. She noted that Maheu has been in prison twice before, and that the felony theft he was being sentenced for happened not long after he had been released from the second prison sentence.
Maheu was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for the felony charge of destruction of property. It is to be served consecutive to his prison term on the theft charge. He was ordered to complete a high intensity residential treatment program as part of his probation. Maheu said he previously completed the in-prison treatment program and wanted to try a program he hasn't done.
For driving under the influence, Maheu was sentenced to 180 days in the Sweetwater County Detention Center with credit for the 180 days served during presentence incarceration. All additional charges were dismissed by Robinson.
Maheu's defense team acknowledged that their client has mental health and drug addiction issues, and a representative said that they agreed to the proposed sentences in order to give Maheu an opportunity to get the help he needs to become a productive member of the community.
THE CASE
Rock Springs police officers responded to 1577 Dewar Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019. When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, which was located at Walmart, Maheu fled the scene.
During Aug. 19 change of plea hearing, Maheu told the judge that he was walking that night near Jimmy John's in Rock Springs when he got in and stole a Volkswagen that he noticed was unlocked and running.
Maheu said he got into a chase with law enforcement when he noticed a police officer behind him in the Walmart parking lot. The chase ended when Maheu crashed into another vehicle. He said that at the time he was under the influence of both methamphetamine and alcohol to a degree that he could not drive safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.