SWEETWATER COUNTY — During the extended Independence Day weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement will be out in force as part of a multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation.
Starting Thursday, July 2, and continuing through Sunday, July 5, additional officers, deputies, and troopers will be on duty. Expect increased enforcement on the roads and zero tolerance for those who drive impaired according to a press release.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunken driving accounted for 29% (10,511) of motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2018. In 2018 alone, 193 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July 4th holiday period, and 40% (78) of those fatalities occurred in drunke driving crashes. This compares to 2017 when 38% of the July 4th holiday period fatalities occurred in drunken driving crashes.
In Sweetwater County during the July Fourth period of 2019 (6 p.m. Wednesday to 5:59 a.m. Monday), there were two alcohol involved crashes with no injuries reported in either.
“We emphasize it over and over that drunk driving is against the law and has deadly consequences,” said Commander Matt Keslar of the Rock Springs Police Department. “We keep our community safe, and if we catch you driving drunk or impaired, you’ll be arrested because driving drunk or impaired is against the law, period.”
Sweetwater County Law Enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
— Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober
driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.
— If you see a drunken driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County law enforcement or dial 911.
— Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.
