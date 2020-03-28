SWEETWATER COUNTY — Over the last year, the Green River and Rock Springs communities have given All West Communications much to be thankful for.
They have strengthened relationships with customers, businesses and local officials. They have expanded our broadband reach, brought a new form of entertainment into many homes and supported more than 20 local events and organizations. They also conducted personal interviews with many community members to get feedback on how we were doing and what we could do better. From that, they added additional staff and increased communications, led “Community Conversations” and extended service calls to Saturdays.
All West Communications had 791 broadband connects in 2019 in Rock Springs and Green River. Workers continued to expand their fiber infrastructure. They began offering up to 1 gig (download) speeds over coax, which was no small feat — involving support from Rock Springs technicians, customer service team, and construction and IT personnel. They made significant investments in the plant — upgrading and replacing network equipment — to provide a better broadband experience.
All West ramped up efforts to bring the latest in entertainment with its app-based streaming service — All West.tv. With this offering there is no need for a set-top box and no additional costs for HD or DVR services. All West.tv also provides a library of hit TV shows and movies that viewers can pause, rewind or fast forward.
The company brought a Hosted VoIP solution to business customers giving them access to enhanced features like hunt groups, four-digit dialing, auto attendant and more. This solution reduces the need for additional servers, phone lines and IT resources allowing small businesses to function like big businesses.
Being a good community citizen is something All West values and believes it sets it apart from larger, national broadband companies. In 2019, All West supported such events and organizations as the Red Desert Roundup and Overland Stage Stampede rodeos, Sweetwater Speedway, KD Foundation, International Day and the Broadway Theater. With the support of Co-Bank, it provided the Food Bank of Sweetwater County with a $2,000 donation. it awarded Zoe Turner of Green River High School a $2,500 scholarship.
All West connects people to what matters most. Its broadband-powered network gives people access to entertainment, information and communications across town and around the world. Workers are neighbors serving neighbors, and they delight in making every connection count.
“We are committed to investing in our Wyoming communities to provide an exceptional broadband experience — and give back to those communities who support us,” said Matt Weller, president of All West Communications. “We look forward to continuing to build strong relationships in 2020 with those in Green River and Rock Springs."
