ROCK SPRINGS — Few are born with the natural skill and drive that will earn them an invitation to play on the hallowed courses like Pebble Beach, but this fall golfers can go to the Rock Springs Civic Center to follow in the steps of the masters.
The Rock Springs City Council voted 6-2 on Tuesday to purchase a $49,895 golf simulator – including software and equipment – from Trugolf Inc.
Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Director Dave Lansing said the package grants users access to about 90 golf courses, including courses like Pebble Beach, Spyglass, Pinehurst, Bethpage and several Kapalua golf courses. In addition to replicating courses, it provides golf swing data such as swing speed, ball trajectory, ball spin and more.
During a budget hearing earlier in the spring, city staff estimated that the golf simulator will pay for itself in about two to two and a half years. Lansing said golf generates more revenue in Rock Springs than any other sport or activity, and they expect hundreds of people will come and play on the simulator during the winter.
“Winters are long here, and this will be one more opportunity to recreate indoors when it’s cold out. We will also make the simulator available throughout the summer months and expect some revenue then. Our plan (is) to create a golf league this first winter and we will have other events like long drive contests and closest to the hole contests to attract interest for this unit,” he said.
The cost to use the simulator has not been determined yet because Lansing has yet to make a recommendation to the Recreation Advisory Board, which would then go on to the City Council for final approval. Lansing said they expect to recommend an hourly fee, likely $20 an hour, which he noted is less than what is charged to use the golf simulators in almost every place he researched.
The fee could be lower if users have a Rock Springs Family Recreation Center/Civic Center membership, such as $17 per hour.
“We are closing in on these prices because we hope to attract many more people to the simulator than if the cost was where we see most simulators in other communities,” Lansang said.
Golfers will have to wait to use the simulator. It won’t be delivered until late October, and it will take time to train staff and “model” the time it takes to play nine or 18 holes with one to four players.
“Our hope is to have the unit ready for use in the first full week of November,” Lansang said.
Golfers will need to schedule a tee time, just like at the golf course. Harriers will also have to provide their own golf clubs and balls.
“This golf simulator is a very good thing for Rock Springs. It is a commercial simulator with very realistic graphics,” the Parks and Rec director said.
“It provides another quality-of-life opportunity which is really what makes Rock Springs an inviting place to live — in my opinion. Our golf course closes in early November and doesn’t usually open until almost April 1. Golfers who want to play periodically all winter long now can. Golfers who need to tune-up their swing before a winter golf trip away from Wyoming now can. We have had nothing but positive feedback about this unit as my staff and I have discussed this idea with local golfers and other residents.”
COUNCIL DEBATE
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo, Councilmen David Halter, Tim Savage, Billy Shalata, and Keaton West, and Councilwoman Jeannie Demas voted for the purchase resolution. Councilmen David Tate and Rob Zotti voted against it. Councilwoman Glennise Wendorf did not attend the meeting.
“I just feel that there is a better use for $50,000 than a golf simulator. Considering the many things that needed cut out of the budget so we were able to balance, a golf simulator is at the very bottom of the list as far as I am concerned,” Councilman Tate said after the meeting.
Councilman Zotti said he has questioned the purchase since it was first brought up during the budget session and the likelihood it will pay for itself.
“One of the selling points to (the) council was that that this simulator is expected to pay for itself in 2 1/2 years, but I just don’t see that happening. This will be placed in an unused racquet ball court at the Civic Center. We are expecting people to come in with friends and play a few rounds of golf in the off season. Personally I don’t see this happening. I’m sure there are people in our community that would love to have the opportunity to work on their game year-round, however, I just don’t see Rock Springs having enough of a golf population to support this to where it’s paid for itself in 2 1/2 years,” Zotti said.
“We have other needs in the community that this money could be used for. To me a golf simulator isn’t a need it’s a nice to have.”
Mayor Kaumo said his thinking with this project is simple as it will create more recreation options year-round, won’t require new facilities or staff, and will pay for itself.
“It’s a win-win situation for the community,” he said.
Demas, Savage and West also cited the staff expectation that it will pay for itself.
Councilman West added it will allow the city to repurpose an underutilized racquetball court. In addition, he noted the simulator was included in the budget that had been passed by the City Council, and that the bid came in under the budgeted amount.
“While I was shocked at the cost initially, it became a little easier to stomach with the anticipated revenue and payoff figures that have been mentioned. Also, let’s not forget only a few short months ago we approved a $90,000 pickleball court at Palisades Park. The existing court surface at this park was in need of replacement, so I supported that proposal at the time too. But the point I make is quality of life is generally subsidized quite heavily, if not entirely, depending on the location. The simulator stands to pay back the investment while also generating revenue for a department that is always first on the chopping block during economic constraints. I felt comfortable signing off on this improvement accordingly,” he said.
West said the software also has baseball and soccer capabilities, which would increases its versatility.
“So in the event that golf usage dies off, or fads change like they constantly do in the local sporting world, there are at least other use options available with only minor changes to the simulation,” he said.
While she was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, Wendorf told the Rocket-Miner, “I hope that the simulator will pay for itself, as we have been told it should and that golfers, experienced or novices, will enjoy using it.”
LOOKING TO RESTORE THE BANK BUILDING
Also on Tuesday night the City Council voted 8-0 to seek a $3 million grant from the Wyoming Business Council to secure and stabilize the First Security Bank Building.
The grant requires a $250,000 match to complete work including cleaning up interior debris, replacing exterior doors and windows, stabilizing the structure, cleaning the exterior, adding two new stairwells, building an elevator shaft, and installing water, sewer and electrical utilities. Adding in a contingency reserve and fees, architects estimate that phase one of the project will cost almost $3.8 million, and overall it will take $6.7 million to make it ready to house new tenants.
The city also accepted a quitclaim deem for property next to the bank building at 504 S. Main St. Property owner Gordon Crofts from Salt Lake City surrendered the land so it could be part of the renovation project. He has admitted he hopes to purchase the First Security Bank when the improvements are completed.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Meg Torgersen was appointed to a second term on the Fire Civil Service Commission and Sue Lozier was appointed to her first term on the Urban Renewal Agency Commission.
— Rock Springs will observe Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Reading the associated proclamation, Mayor Kaumo noted that Wyoming is the 17th highest ranking state for prostate cancer rates.
“Approximately 180,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, and over 26,000 will die from it; and there are more than 2.9 million men alive in the USA with a history of prostate cancer, which is the most diagnosed cancer in men today, second only to skin cancer,” the proclamation states.
