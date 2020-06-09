ROCK SPRINGS — Following an incident at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Sunday, a Cheyenne man was arrested for alleged terroristic threats and other charges.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious incident at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive.
When officers arrived, they determined that Antonio Landeroz, 19, of Cheyenne had gained access to the hospital’s maintenance building and turned off the power to numerous pieces of equipment in the hospital, according to a press release. At the time of the incident there were no patients in the area affected by the power outage.
After further investigation, Antonio Landeroz was arrested for alleged terroristic threats, criminal entry, interference with a police officer and reckless endangering.
This case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.