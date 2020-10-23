SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office announced that an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a Rock Springs woman earlier this year.
Lena Lynn Fletcher, 46, of Rock Springs, was shot to death in her home on June 29. She lived in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated neighborhood of Clearview Acres west of Rock Springs.
Upon arrival at the residence, deputies witnessed Fletcher's husband, Jason Lee Fletcher, 45, also of Rock Springs, straddled over the top of his wife's body holding a towel over a gunshot wound to her neck, according to a press release. Lena Fletcher was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Her husband initially claimed that she either accidentally or purposely shot herself with a loaded revolver after a night of heavy drinking, the release said, but a forensic pathologist ruled her death a homicide. Through the course of the monthslong investigation, sheriff's detectives uncovered more pieces of forensic and ballistic evidence contrary to her husband's claim that Lena's fatal injuries were the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A bench warrant was issued for Jason Fletcher's arrest earlier Friday morning, and sheriff's detectives arrested him Friday afternoon without incident, according to the release.
Fletcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter, which in Wyoming is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years. Fletcher remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.
