ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man has been arrested after a stabbing Wednesday on Walnut Street.
The stabbing was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department when the victim, Rafael Magana, 26, sought medical attention at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after the incident Wednesday. Alexander Cave, 26, was arrested for alleged attempted second degree murder and and on a parole violation warrant.
Other than parole violation, charges have not yet been filed against Cave. He appeared in circuit court Friday afternoon and bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety plus $1,000 for the parole violation charge. Charges may be filed as soon as Monday.
The Rock Springs Police Department is continuing the investigation of the stabbing that occurred in the 900 block of Walnut Street. The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.
