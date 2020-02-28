ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man will make his initial appearance next week after for aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a revolver at a woman and pulling the trigger.
Charles Laird Kincaid has been charged with aggravated assault, threatening with a deadly weapon, a felony. His hearing is set for 2 p.m. March 4 before Judge John Prokos. His bond has been set at $200,000 cash or surety. As of press time, Kincaid was still incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
According to court documents, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to Reagan Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Feb. 25. Detective Ken Davis talked to a woman who said when she called 911, Kincaid allegedly pointed a revolver at her and then himself.
She said Kincaid had been on a two-day binger after getting out of the military and he’d been drinking when she came home from work. She went to bed but said he woke her up to take a dog inside. She told officers when she tried to return to bed, he allegedly put a gun in front of her and said he had “five in his hand and one still in the gun.” She said she heard him put the cartridges in his pocket. He allegedly cocked the gun and pulled the trigger repeatedly while he pointed it at her.
The woman later told Detective Davis that Kincaid cocked the gun and pointed at his own head while she pleaded for him to stop. She said she thought there was a bullet in the chamber, but their apparently wasn’t, and he pulled the trigger multiple times. She said when she went to grab her phone to call police, that’s when he alleged pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger.
Kincaid refused to talk to with officers and requested a lawyer. When he emptied his pockets for investigators, he produced six .44 Magnum bullets.
Police found an unloaded Ruger Redwing .44 Magnum in Kincaid’s bedroom, which the woman identified as the revolver that he’d pointed at her.
