ROCK SPRINGS—A man has been charged with alleged driving while under the influence after he drove a vehicle off the road in east Rock Springs on Sunday evening.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, Rock Springs Police Department officers and other first responders were dispatched to James Drive and the South Belt Loop in reference to a crash, according to a press release.
Upon arrival, officers determined that a 2004 GMC Envoy was travelling north on the Belt Loop towards James Drive when it drove off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle went down the hill approximately 50 feet towards the railroad tracks and came to a stop on its top. Isaac Barber, 47, was identified as the sole occupant and driver of the GMC. He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of injuries that he sustained in the crash.
Barber was charged with alleged driving while under the influence, incapable of safe driving, first offense, and failure to maintain a single lane. The RSPD reminds the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.
