GREEN RIVER – Bradley Harvey Setzer is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting at his wife through their front door. He is also charged with allegedly resisting arrest after allegedly refusing to comply with police commands during a traffic stop.
His preliminary hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Third Circuit Court of Sweetwater County. Setzer’s bond has been set at $900,000, surety or cash, and he remains at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Officers from the Green River Police Department responded to a report of a shot fired on Aug. 25 on South Carolina Drive. Bradley Setzer was not at the scene, but police met with Jessica Setzer, his wife, who needed assistance to walk to an ambulance. Sgt. Joe Cronk and Sgt. Rob Fischer observed red marks and scratches on Jessica Setzer’s forehead, cheek, eyelid, right ear, and right side of her throat, and she complained of glass being embedded in her eye.
Sgt. Fischer interviewed Jessica Setzer. She said she had attended church, had lunch, and gone to her mother’s house to do her mother’s hair before returning home to find her husband had been drinking. When they allegedly got into a shoving altercation, she said she decided to go back to her mother’s house.
She returned after a couple hours to retrieve work clothes and her son’s backpack. While her mother, Jeanette Carroll, waited in a vehicle, Jessica Setzer tried to enter her home but found the door was deadbolted. She said the security touchpad didn’t work, and she thought her husband had disconnected the battery pack.
Jessica Setzer said she knocked on the door, and Bradley Setzer told her to go away and put a green hoodie over the transparent glass in the door. She told officers she heard her husband go upstairs, and when he returned and pulled back the cloth, she could see him pointing a gun at her through the glass. She said she moved her face to the left as Bradley Setzer pulled the trigger, shattering the door and causing her to run to her mother in the vehicle and then to the home across the street. Jessica Setzer first believed she had been shot, but the bullet missed her, according to court documents.
She told police her husband had threatened to shoot her in the past if she left him or hooked up with another man, but he didn’t make any threats about shooting while they were talking through the door.
Fischer learned Bradley and Jessica Setzer had exchanged text messages that day indicating he thought his wife was not at her mother’s house and was with another person.
Sgt. Fischer visited the Setzers’ home and saw the glass broken out of the door. During a search of the home, police said a 9 mm gun shell was found near the front door, which was consistent with a gun being fired toward the door. They noted the door’s missing piece was about 57 inches from the ground when measured from outside the door, and Jessica Setzer stands about 64 inches tall.
Officers searched the Setzers’ gun safe and found 9 mm Springfield XD9 subcompact semiautomatic handgun. It contained 14 9 mm rounds in a 16 capacity magazine, and when Fischer pulled the slide back to clear the weapon, one 9 mm round was ejected from the chamber. Police said the empty shell casing found in the living room matched the casings on the unspent rounds located in the handgun.
While the home on South Carolina Drive was being secured, officers observed Bradley Setzer driving in the area of Upland and West Teton drives. After he was pulled over, Bradley Setzer allegedly refused to obey commands to show his hands. When he finally complied, officers said he ignored their commands to exit the vehicle and lay on the ground. He began to fight with officers before he was pinned down and handcuffed, according to court documents.
