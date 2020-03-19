SWEETWATER COUNTY—The Sweetwater County Community Resilience Task Force has now confirmed with county public health officials that state authorities intend to issue an emergency public health order modifying and restricting certain private business practices throughout Wyoming, according to a press release.
The details of the modifications or restrictions contained in the emergency order are unknown, but are generally intended to unify business practices throughout the state in a continued effort to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus. The exact timing of this order is also unknown, but is expected imminently.
There are no further details at this time, but the task force will release additional details as appropriate and as they become available.
