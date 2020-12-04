Many COVID-19 testing options available in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A number of options are now available for people who need a COVID-19 test in Sweetwater County.
During the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, there were only two options — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Medical Center. Several other providers have now started testing. Free options include the hospital swab station and the Vault Health at-home mail-in testing. Here is pdf chart provided by Sweetwater County Public Health that shows details about known testing locations.
