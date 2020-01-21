GREEN RIVER — Mark Baker announced Tuesday that he is seeking election to the Wyoming House of Representatives for House District 60. Baker previously served in House District 48 in Rock Springs from 2013-2017. He resigned from the Legislature after moving from Rock Springs to Green River.
Rep. John Freeman, D-Green River, is the current incumbent in House District 60.
“Sweetwater County is one big community. We all share the same goal of a safe, clean and prosperous county. Our state needs to ensure a bright future for our children, and after the Legislature attempted to increase taxes in 2019, many people began encouraging me to run for the Legislature again,” he said in a press release.
Baker said he was known as a fiscal conservative while serving.
While in the Legislature, the former representative served on the Judiciary, Court Room Security and the Select Investigative committees. He also said he successfully championed a number of issues through the Legislature with personal bills and amendments.
“I was able to bridge the gap between the Democrats and Republicans in Cheyenne with bipartisan bills and amendments like the Hathaway Scholarship Exemptions bill, the Fishing with Artificial Light bill, the Electronic Citations bill, and the Bitter Creek funding amendment,” Baker said. “With that same spirit, I would like to continue to work to see an increased benefit to Sweetwater County. We fund a large portion of the state government and deserve to see a local return.”
Baker hopes to use his previous experience to bring resources back to Sweetwater County.
“The state needs to address the safety issues associated with Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Green River. Someone must shine a light on the unnecessary daily danger that exists for so many in our community. Every road in our state is considered energy related and can qualify for special funding. The 8 miles between the communities is the busiest road in the state and it should be treated as such. With thousands of citizens in Green River relying on the road for emergency access, and the increased congestion only getting worse, now is the time to begin the discussion in Cheyenne to see future improvement in our County infrastructure,” he said.
He said eh also expects to continue to lead the way on a number of social issues including the Second Amendment, sensible cannabis reform, the fight for life, and continued religious freedoms.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/WyoLeg or call 307-371-5113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.