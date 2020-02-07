ROCK SPRINGS – The city of Rock Springs has been told to expect only about $29 million worth of sixth cent tax projects to go before voters in November. The Sweetwater County Commission cut about $13.4 million Tuesday from the city’s $42 million wish list, which had remained consistent for months. The commission is looking to cap the ballot initiative at $80 million.
In response, Mayor Tim Kaumo told Rock Springs City Council on Tuesday night that it needs to think about whether it will make the requested reductions, and probably drop a sponsored project, or seek a larger amount.
To go on the ballot, the projects have to be approved by two-thirds of the governments in Sweetwater County, and the city could seek support from other communities or the commission.
The council noted that the city reduced its original request by about $28 million. Councilman Rob Zotti said they could have easily requested twice or triple as much, but they submitted a list that they thought would earn voter approval.
Councilman Keaton West, who is the council’s liaison to the commission for the sixth cent tax, said if they do have to make cuts, it might require dropping a “sponsorship or two.”
Rock Springs is sponsoring three projects for sixth cent consideration: $3.36 million for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s commercial terminal project, $3.5 million for the YWCA of Sweetwater County extension to expand child care services, and $13.05 million for a multiuse facility to be built adjacent to the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
The council indicated it wouldn’t cut any infrastructure projects.
Kaumo said they will formulate a game plan prior to the next meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Mike Kiggins, the longtime Rock Springs Animal Control supervisor, was honored for nearly 30 years of service. According to the plaque that was presented, Kiggins started work on May 1, 1990, and his last day was Feb. 3, 2020.
“It has been a pleasure working for the city of Rock Springs,” Kiggins said.
The mayor praised him, saying there wasn’t an animal he couldn’t catch.
Kiggins humbly agreed and said his job had involved every imaginable animal, including a kangaroo that escaped the petting zoo at the fair and had to be tracked down around 2 a.m.
Mayor Kaumo said the job Kiggins is leaving behind isn’t easy and that most people wouldn’t last long, let alone the decades the supervisor spent in the position.
“I surely respect what you’ve done well for the city of Rock Springs,” Kaumo said.
— The council unanimously voted to seek a memorandum of understanding for potential impact funds from the ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture Project. The Sweetwater County Commission passed a similar proposal Tuesday.
— Dan Kennedy was unanimously appointed to his first term on the Board of Adjustment. Clark Allred was appointed to his first term on the Joint Powers Combined Communications Board with all council members voting for his appointment but Councilman David Halter, who abstained. Halter is the IT director of Sweetwater Combined Communications.
— The council passed a resolution expressing the city’s intent to sell a parcel on Blue Sage Way for a minimum of $25,000. Resident Tom James has previously expressed an interest in purchasing the land to use for community parking.
— David DeGoyette spoke during the petitions portion of the meeting regarding concerns he has about the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center including a perceived lack of child supervision, vandalism, waste of resources, and staff disinterest about protecting patrons from abuse.
DeGoyette cited multiple occasions when he said he felt threatened by other rec center users. He said when he avoided confrontations and sought help from the staff, he felt ignored or that they viewed him as a source of irritation. He also expressed frustration with the investigation of the Rock Springs Police Department. He said he stands 6-3 and weighs 350 pounds and questioned if a 110-pound teenager would be treated the same way.
He reached out to the mayor and thanked Kaumo for meeting with him and arranging another meeting with the new head of the center, though he was still waiting to see changes.
Kaumo and other council members said no one should be treated the way DeGoyette said he had. They also said stories like this in Rock Springs were rare or that they’d never heard of a similar case.
When asked about the police case, RSPD Chief Dwayne Pacheco said the investigation was ongoing.
After the meeting, DeGoyette posted online about a meeting he had with the RSPD where they discussed policy and the city’s response.
“My hope is that in the future should an incident arise that the staff as well as law enforcement will make sure that all parties involved are identified and that the incident is officially recorded,” he wrote.
For more on the topic, see DeGoyette’s letter to the editor on Page A9.
— The Parks and Recreation Department was granted permission to fill a vacant recreation supervisor position at the Rock Springs Civic Center.
— The Engineering/Operations Department received permission to go to bid for a 1-ton service truck with a utility bed for the Water Division.
— The meeting ended with an executive session on real estate, which ended around 9:10 p.m.
