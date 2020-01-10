ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo delivered his State of the City address Tuesday during the first Rock Springs City Council meeting of the year.
“I look forward to the challenges ahead this year,” he said.
After acknowledging the support he receives from family, city staff and other contributors, he said money will continue to be an issue. He said declining energy revenue and less money from the state means Rock Springs has less to work with. In response, he said the city will need to be creative and take an aggressive stance to secure funding. He also stressed the importance of the sixth cent tax and the proposed projects to improve infrastructure and quality of life of the community. Kaumo encouraged the public to do its research and ask questions.
Turning to achievements from the past year, he cited the addition of a charging station in downtown Rock Springs, which he credited to Rock Springs Councilman David Halter and Director of Engineering and Operations Paul Kauchich. He noted the addition of the golfing simulator at the Rock Springs Civic Center and the city earning grant money to reconstruct the Bitter Creek.
The mayor also announced the city’s intent to cease the use of the gas chamber at Rock Springs Animal Control. He said to do what’s right for employees and animals, they will provide more training as they make this transition and promote more trap, neuter and release efforts regarding feral animals.
He also pledged to be “accountable for taxpayer dollars and transparent in all we do.”
“I wish you all a happy and healthy New Year,” he concluded.
OTHER BUSINESS
- Councilman Rob Zotti was named council president. Before the vote, the mayor joked, “You think it’s a punishment?”
“You guys conspired against me,” Zotti replied in jest.
Kaumo noted that the good thing about being council president is getting to sit at the right hand of the mayor.
Zotti replaced Councilman Tim Savage, who served in the position in 2019.
“I’m glad I had the honeymoon year when everyone was on their best behavior,” Savage said.
-- Boy Scout Troop No. 4 opened the meeting with a flag ceremony and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
-- The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department received permission to fill a vacant recreation supervisor position and apply for a $10,000 tree planting grant.
Councilman Keaton West said this would add trees to the city golf course and meet a need he raised last year. He specifically gave credit to Parks and Recreation Director Dave Lansang and Park Superintendent Mark Lyon for their work.
-- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency was told it could apply for a State Historic Preservation Office grant for architectural and engineering fees for the First Security Bank building project.
The State Loan and Investment Board will vote on Jan. 16 on a $2,917,701 grant to rehabilitate the bank building. The Business Council board previous endorsed the Business Ready Community grant request.
In his State of the City address, Kaumo said he “looks forward to when the lights and heat are back on in the building.”
-- The city unanimously voted in favor of a $3,500 grant for the Joint Travel and Tourism Board to host the annual Wind & Mud Hockey Tournament.
-- The city received a letter of thanks from the YWCA for its support for the 2019 Festival of Trees. Organizers said that the event raised $16,000 to touch lives throughout the community. The letter also noted that Rock Springs had the winning tree in the contest that pitted it against the city of Green River.
