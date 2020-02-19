ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District has scheduled two public meetings regarding a draft resource management plan amendment and associated draft environmental impact statement for wild horse management on southern Wyoming's checkerboard lands.
Meetings will run from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs; and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins.
The overall goal of the BLM's wild horse and burro program is to ensure healthy wild horses and burros thrive on healthy public rangelands, in balance with other resources. This draft analysis considers wild horse management strategies for the four herd management areas that intersect the checkerboard (areas where public and private lands mingle), which together encompass about 2,811,401 acres.
The draft amendment and associated documents can be viewed at https://go.usa.gov/xdDV3, and are available for public comment through April 30, which will conclude the 90-day public comment period.
For more information about the public meetings, contact Nikki Maxwell at 307-352-0284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.