ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater trustees received some good financial news at their board meeting on Wednesday, May 6.
Hospital CEO Irene Richardson told trustees that on Wednesday morning, the hospital received an additional CARES Act grant of $4.8 million that was distributed to rural hospitals and clinics. This was in addition to previous CARES Act grants of $1.2 million and $466,000.
Those grants don't have to be paid back and will help the hospital meet its financial goals, Richardson said.
At the hospital's Finance and Audit Committee meeting on April 29, Chief Financial Officer Tami Love told committee members that the hospital has seen a 25-30% decrease in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenues were down for both March and April. Hospital expenses also increased in March due to COVID-19 preparations. More supplies and labor were needed as the hospital set up an Incident Command Center.
Another reason for decreased hospital revenue is the fact that the hospital's surgery department decided to postpone elective surgeries beginning in March. At Wednesday's meeting, Richardson said that elective surgeries will once again resume, beginning the week of May 11, depending on the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE).
During Incident Commander Kim White's board update, she said that the hospital has a pretty good supply of PPE from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). There have been problems filling other PPE orders, though. Out of 23 recent orders, 19 were canceled by the vendor. The hospital has been reaching out to many other vendors to try and get the correct N95 masks needed, White said. Some N95 masks have been donated.
Other face masks have also been made and donated to the hospital by community members. White said they are used for patients, allowed OB visitors, and nonclinical staff not involved with patient care. The masks are then laundered and reused.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board discussed a proposed financial hardship policy for the hospital and decided to act on it at the next board meeting. It would institute three programs to identify and assist patients with limited ability to pay for hospital services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.