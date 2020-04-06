ROCK SPRINGS — Beginning Monday, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be temporarily housed in a different location.
In an effort to ensure the safety of patients, staff and community, the outpatient lab will be housed in the MHSC Foundation offices, according to a press release. There is no need to come directly into the hospital. The new location has a separate entrance between the hospital’s main door and the specialty clinics. It offers easy access and has ample parking, including several handicapped accessible spaces.
The laboratory will continue to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. It will continue to offer the same services such as admission, blood draws, and collections for other medical laboratory tests.
Wellness screenings continue to be available every Tuesday and Wednesday, and walk-ins are welcome. For additional details, call the lab at 307-352-8360.
