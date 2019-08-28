LUSK -- The Wyoming Department of Transportation will reconstruct a section of U.S. 20 near Lusk by moving the road and making it wider.
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Simon Contractors of Cheyenne a $13 million contract for the U.S. 20 work between Lusk and Van Tassell in Niobrara County. The commission awarded that and eight other projects at its recent meeting.
For the U.S. 20 work, crews will widen and move a 12-mile section of road. Crews will make the shoulders 6-feet wide and keep the travel lane 24-feet wide.
WYDOT is moving the road because widening the shoulders will bring the existing road too close to a nearby railroad's right of way. The contract completion date is July 31, 2021.
Other contracts the commission awarded included pavement surfacing, sign installation and bridge repairs.
Simon Contractors also was the low bidder on a $3 million pavement contract on 6.6 miles of WYO 92 between Torrington and Huntley in Goshen County. Crews will perform a full-depth reclamation where they will pulverize the existing pavement and base, add cement to the mixture, reapply it and resurface the road.
The cement will be added to help prevent moisture from getting inside the base. Crews will also perform minor bridge repairs. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
Kilgore Companies (Lewis & Lewis Inc.) of Rock Springs won a $2.5 million resurfacing contract on U.S. 189 between Lazeart Junction and Kemmerer in Uinta County.
Crews will resurface about 8 miles. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
Kilgore Companies also won a $2 million resurfacing contract on WYO 70. Crews will resurface about 5 miles of road between Dixon and Encampment in Carbon County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
The commission awarded Riverside Contracting of Missoula, Montana, a $1.8 million resurfacing project. Crews will resurface 5 miles of road on U.S. 14 between Dayton and Ranchester in Sheridan County.
Crews will also perform minor fence repairs. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
The commission also awarded:
-- $1 million and $901,355 to S & L Industrial of Cowley for passing and no passing sign installation contracts at various locations in Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie counties by Oct. 31, 2020.
-- $260,960 to C C Enterprises – Traffic Control Specialists Inc. of Grand Junction, Colorado, for a wildlife crossing sign installation contract at various locations in Campbell, Johnson, Sheridan, Washakie and Weston counties by June 30, 2020.
-- $117,000 to Reiman Corp. of Cheyenne for a bridge repair contract on Interstate 80 and Parsley Boulevard in Cheyenne in Laramie County by June 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.