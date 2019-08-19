PINEDALE — Aubree Corona, who had been missing since July 13, has been found dead. Her body has been found according to information relayed by a church prayer chain on Tuesday afternoon.
The news came after Wednesday's edition of the Rocket-Miner went to print.
Investigators previously announced that the vehicle reported to be driven by Corona was found in Fremont County on Sunday. After investigators from Sublette and Fremont counties responded to the Leeds Creek area in Fremont County on Sunday, they found the vehicle on a non-traveled road in that area, according to a press release.
Corona had been camping in the New Fork Lake area and contacted friends via text message July 13 to inform them that she was lost on the wrong side of Union Pass and had received directions from a logger. The Sublette County Sheriffs Office confirmed the logger’s contact with Corona. Her text stated that she was getting fuel and food and headed back to Sublette County.
Investigators received tips from residents who had seen her driving on July 13 in the Union pass area, but the sightings were before her last text message to her friends at camp. Officials then conducted an extensive grid search of the area between Green River Lakes and Dubois with no results, after which the search was suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.