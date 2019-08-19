PINEDALE—The vehicle reported to be driven by missing person Aubree Corona has been located in Fremont County.
After investigators from Sublette and Fremont County responded to the Leeds Creek area in Fremont County on Sunday, they found the vehicle Aubree Corona was reported to be driving when she went missing. It was located on a non-traveled road in that area, according to a press release.
As of Sunday, investigators had no indication of Aubree’s location, but detectives were working the scene for clues. The Sublette County Sheriff's Office said more information would be released as it becomes available.
Corona has been missing since July 13. She had been camping with friends in the New Fork Lake area and contacted friends via text message that day and reportedly informed them that she was lost on the wrong side of Union Pass and had received directions from a logger in the area. The Sublette County Sheriffs Office was able to contact the logger and confirm his contact with Corona. She stated in her text that she was getting fuel and food and headed back to Sublette County.
Investigators received numerous tips from residents who had seen her driving the vehicle July 13 in the Union pass area. However, these sightings were early afternoon and before her last text message to her friends at camp.
After an extensive grid search of the area between Green River Lakes and Dubois were conducted with no results, the search was suspended.
Miss Corona is still listed as a missing person. Officials said that this new discovery is a step towards finding Corona, but they would like anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367-4378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.