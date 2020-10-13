GREEN RIVER — The Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center is now offering indoor visitation based on new guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Visits are available during two 30-minute time slots from 2-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beginning in November, Tuesday and Thursday evenings will be added, according to the facility's Facebook page. Visits are by appointment only.
All visits are supervised. Requirements include a surveillance health screening, face coverings, social distancing, and hand washing. In order to accommodate all residents and family members, the number of visits per family is restricted.
During a virtual press conference on Oct. 5, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced that indoor visitation would be allowed at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. With the exception of end-of-life situations, outdoor and "window" visits had been the only option at Mission at Castle Rock and other long-term care facilities since the middle of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We recognize that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotion toll on everyone," Mission Health Services CEO Gary Kelso said in a letter posted on social media.
In order to offer indoor visitation, facilities must not have had any new positive COVID-19 cases within the past 14 days, according to CMS guidance. Mission at Castle Rock currently meets that criteria. Although a few staff members have previously tested positive for COVID-19 at the Green River nursing home, no residents have.
