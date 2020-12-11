CHEYENNE -- Need financial assistance to help finalize your history project? The Wyoming State Historical Society, a nonprofit membership driven educational organization, offers cash grants to people involved in research activities based on various aspects of the state’s history. The grants, ranging from $100 up to $1,500 are awarded based on applications submitted to the Society’s Lola Homsher Endowment Fund Committee.
The application deadline is Feb. 28, 2021, with applicants notified of the results in the spring, according to a press release. All applications must be submitted electronically via the society’s website at www.wyshs.org.
WSHS President Leslie Waggener said that work done by amateur and professional historians through these grants supports the Society’s mission to make Wyoming’s past accessible to present and future generations.
“Providing funds for researcher travel and for research-related costs such as scanning can make all the difference in completing a project. Creating opportunities for original research is a mainstay of the Homsher Grant program,” Waggener said.
Grant monies are drawn from a fund established by the late Lola Homsher, a noted historian and state archivist. One of Homsher’ s most significant contributions to preserve Wyoming history came when she spearheaded establishing the Wyoming State Historical Society in 1953. After her retirement Miss Homsher made a major donation to the Society that has been used as an endowment to help fund Society programs.
The committee reviews all proposals and makes awards after the selection process has been completed, usually in spring. Preference is given to proposals that promise original research on topics related to Wyoming history. Wyoming residents are also given preference, but all applications are welcome. Proposals must include a statement of purpose, an explanation of the project, the value to Wyoming history and a description of how the public will benefit from the research.
Waggener said it is always exciting to see the creative avenues being explored in Wyoming history. Last year’s recipients used funds to enhance their research on topics ranging from an Arapaho Episcopal priest and long-term resident of the Wind River Reservation to the use of bears in advertising Yellowstone National Park, and the Civil War Cavalry in pre-Territorial Wyoming, plus research about the murals painted by Italian Prisoners of War at Camp Douglas.
“Applications that touch upon all aspects of Wyoming history are welcome,” Waggener said.
Applications and rules can be obtained by visiting www.wyshs.org and selecting “Programs” and then “Lola Homsher Research Grant Program.” Those who do not have access to the web can contact the Wyoming State Historical Society at 307-322-3014 or linda@wyshs.org to receive a copy of the application. All recipients must provide the society with an interim report and a final report about their projects.
